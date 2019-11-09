NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 10: Proven computer model reveals best predictions

The Packers and Saints have been two of the top teams in football this season, as New Orleans enters the season with a 7-1 record, while Green Bay is 7-2 heading into the last game before their Week 11 bye. And it comes as little surprise that the Saints and Packers are also two of the best in the NFL against the spread, with New Orleans at 6-2 and Green Bay at 6-3. The Cardinals take on the Buccaneers this week and are 4.5-point road underdogs according to the latest NFL spreads. Meanwhile, the Saints are the biggest favorite in the Week 10 NFL odds and are spotting the Falcons 13.5 points at home. Green Bay is a 5.5-point home favorite over Carolina in the latest NFL lines after snow blanketed Lambeau Field earlier this week. Before you make your final NFL predictions, be sure to see the latest Week 10 NFL picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a 25-17 run on top-rated NFL picks and an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 10 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 10 NFL predictions are in. Here are three of the games it's most confident in this week:

Cardinals vs. Buccaneers (-4.5, 52): Another one of the model's strongest picks comes in the NFC battle between the Bucs and Cardinals, a matchup where the model likes one side nearly 60 percent of the time. The Bucs limp into Sunday's matchup having lost four straight games. Quarterback Jameis Winston has been a turnover machine in Tampa Bay's recent losing skid, throwing seven interceptions and losing four fumbles during that span. The Bucs are just 2-6 against the spread this season and now will face Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who can dissect opponents with his arm and legs. In addition, the Cardinals have fared well against the Buccaneers, covering the spread in six of their last eight games against Tampa Bay. However, Tampa Bay's aerial attack, which is averaging 376.6 yards per game, could have plenty of success against an Arizona defense that is giving up the fourth-most passing yards (280.7) per game to opposing offenses.

Lions vs. Bears (-2.5, 41.5): Another one of the computer's strongest picks comes in this NFC North battle, a matchup where the model likes one side of the spread well over 50 percent of the time. The Bears limp into Sunday's divisional matchup having lost four straight games. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has struggled mightily in Chicago's recent losing skid, failing to record a touchdown pass in three of his last four outings. The Bears are just 2-6 against the spread this season and now face Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who's thrown 10 touchdowns over his last three games. In addition, the Lions have fared well on the road, covering the spread in five of their last seven away games. However, the Bears have covered in eight of their last nine games against NFC North opponents, including beating a one-point spread against Minnesota earlier this season.

Falcons vs. Saints (-13.5, 51.5): One of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL predictions comes in Falcons vs. Saints, as the two NFC South rivals go head-to-head at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints have been one of the best in the NFL covering the spread, surviving several weeks without starting quarterback Drew Brees (thumb) thanks to solid play from backup Teddy Bridgewater. New Orleans is expected to have running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) back, and the Saints are 10-2 in their last 12 games coming off an open week. Meanwhile, the Falcons are also fresh off a bye and should have Matt Ryan (ankle) back under center. Atlanta is 5-1 against the spread in their last six games after gaining 350 yards of offense the week prior.

