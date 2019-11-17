NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 11: Advanced computer model reveals best predictions

A number of heated division rivalries pepper the Week 11 NFL odds board, including an NFC South matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. The Falcons are fresh off a shocking victory as double-digit underdogs over the New Orleans Saints, another NFC South foe. On Sunday, the Falcons will face Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers, who need a victory in order to stay in the NFC playoff picture. But which team can you trust with your NFL picks? Atlanta has dominated this series lately, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against Carolina, but the latest Week 11 NFL odds list the Panthers as four-point home favorites.

Is Falcons vs. Panthers one of the most exportable Week 11 NFL lines? Or is there value on another divisional matchup like Cardinals vs. 49ers or Bills vs. Dolphins? The Cardinals are 10-point underdogs, according to the latest NFL spreads, while the Bills are favored by a touchdown. All of the Week 11 NFL lines are below, and SportsLine's proven computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 11 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 29-18 run that dates back to last season.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 11 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 11 NFL predictions are in. We can tell you one of the model's strongest NFL picks of the week comes in the Super Bowl LII rematch between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles (+4.5).

Tom Brady and the Patriots (8-1) were stunned in their last outing, losing by three scores to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Despite their disappointing defeat, the Patriots remain one of the league's most consistent teams against the spread, having covered four of their last five games.

The model expects Brady and the Patriots to bounce back with a vengeance this week in what should be a tantalizing matchup, especially since New England is 5-1 in its last six games on the road. Additionally, Philadelphia hasn't fared well covering NFL spreads in Week 11. In fact, the Eagles are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games this week. Plus, the Patriots feature the league's most daunting defense, giving up just 10.9 points per game. SportsLine's model shows New England covering in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (44.5) clears with over a field goal to spare.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 11 NFL schedule.

