NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 11: Advanced computer model shares best predictions

With dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks and opportunistic defenses, the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans have jumped to the top of their respective divisions. On Sunday, the AFC North and AFC South leaders will go head-to-head. The latest Week 11 NFL odds list the Ravens as four-point home favorites, with a total of 49.5. However, Baltimore is just 3-10-1 against the spread in its last 14 games as a favorite, while Houston has failed to cover two of its last three. Which NFL spreads should you target with your NFL picks? In another must-see game of the week, the Patriots are listed as four-point road favorites over the Eagles according to the latest Week 11 NFL lines.

Can you trust those favorites with underdogs sporting an 85-60-3 record against the spread during the 2019 NFL season? And which NFL odds should you target as Sunday's kickoffs approach? All of the Week 11 NFL lines are below, and SportsLine's proven computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 11 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 29-18 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 91-61 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, Last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 11 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 11 NFL predictions are in. We can tell you one of the model's strongest picks of the week comes in Sunday's 1 p.m. ET contest between the Saints (-5.5) and Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium.

The Saints have been one of the NFL's top teams against the spread this season, with a 6-3 record against the number. SportsLine's model says Sunday's line is an over-correction after New Orleans lost last week as a 13.5-point favorite against Atlanta.

The Buccaneers are dead-last in the NFL in scoring defense and passing yards allowed. Tampa Bay has also failed to cover its last five games. Saints quarterback Drew Brees should be out to prove a point after last week's loss and the model predicts he comes through with 283 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Michael Thomas has 10 catches for 108 yards and a score. The Saints cover in well over 60 percent of simulations, while the over (49.5) cashes well over 50 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 11 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest Week 11 NFL odds:

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 11 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 11 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.