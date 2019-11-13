NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 11: Proven computer model reveals best predictions

A rematch of Super Bowl LII is one of the highlights of the Week 11 NFL schedule as the New England Patriots (8-1) travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-4). The Eagles won that matchup, but the latest Week 11 NFL odds list New England as a 3.5-point favorite in this game. Philly is tied with Dallas in the NFC East standings and the Cowboys (5-4) are laying 3.5 points on the road against Detroit (3-5-1), according to the latest Week 11 NFL spreads.

With those two teams looking to take a big step forward in the NFL Playoff picture, is one of them a best bet among all the NFL lines on Sunday? Or is there better value on a game that won't be as much in the national spotlight like Jets at Redskins (-1)? All of the Week 11 NFL lines are below, and SportsLine's advanced computer has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 11 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 29-18 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 91-61 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, Last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 11 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 11 NFL predictions are in. We can tell you one of the model's strongest picks of the week comes in Broncos vs. Vikings (-10.5). Kirk Cousins and the Vikings (7-3) are on a roll, winning five of their last six games, with the only loss coming to the Chiefs during that span. They're a respectable 6-4 against the spread this season as well.

But the model says the Vikings won't cover in what should be a low-scoring matchup, especially with the line moving up a critical half-point from 10 to 10.5. The over-under is just 40 points, the second-lowest total on the Week 11 NFL schedule. Low-scoring games don't usually correlate with large margins of victory, which is what Minnesota needs to cover. And the Broncos have been strong against the spread in this spot, covering four out of six games as underdogs this season. SportsLine's model shows Denver covering in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (39) clears with several points to spare.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 11 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest Week 11 NFL odds:

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 11 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 11 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.