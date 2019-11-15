NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 11: Proven computer model shares best predictions

There are three double-digit NFL spreads this week, and they've already seen plenty of line movement. The San Francisco 49ers are 10-point favorites against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds. That line has moved down from -14 due to concerns over the status of tight end George Kittle (knee), running back Matt Breida (ankle), and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ribs). Elsewhere, the Oakland Raiders are 11-point favorites against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. That line has moved up from Raiders -8.5 in part due to Bengals receivers A.J. Green (ankle) and Alex Erickson (back) potentially sitting out.

Are any of those NFL spreads logical ones to play Sunday in Week 11? Or should you target the Minnesota Vikings, who are 10-point favorites over the visiting Denver Broncos? All of the Week 11 NFL spreads are below, and SportsLine's proven computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 11 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 29-18 run that dates back to last season.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 11 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 11 NFL predictions are in. We can tell you one of the model's strongest picks of the week comes in Patriots vs. Eagles (+3.5) from Lincoln Financial Field. The computer knows the Patriots excel after a bye week, as they are 5-0 against the spread after a week off. And the Eagles are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five Week 11 games.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is producing at his usual stellar rate, throwing for 2,536 yards and 14 touchdowns against five interceptions. Not surprisingly, his favorite target is wide receiver Julian Edelman, who has 63 catches for 663 yards and four scores. Philadelphia's offense could be slowed some should wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) be limited or sit out entirely.

The under is 5-1 in the New England's last six games and 6-1 in the last seven Philadelphia games after a straight-up victory. Accordingly, the Patriots cover the points in well over 50 percent of simulations, and the under (45) also cashes in over 60 percent of projections.

