NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 12: Advanced computer model enters best predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 12 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
There are two games in Week 12 that are potential blowouts according to the latest NFL lines. The latest Week 12 NFL odds list the Saints as 10-point home favorites over the Panthers, while the Browns as 10.5-point home favorites over the Dolphins. The Saints have won seven of their last eight games, and quarterback Drew Brees has thrown for 888 yards and six touchdowns in his three games back from a thumb injury. The Browns have won two straight, but lost star defensive end Myles Garrett to a season-long suspension. So which team should you target with your NFL picks?
Can favorites like New Orleans and Cleveland come through on Sunday and cover the largest NFL spreads of the week? And which other Week 12 NFL bets should you target? All of the Week 12 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 12 NFL picks now.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 92-63 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 12 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 12 NFL predictions are in.
Week 12 NFL picks to target
One of the model's strongest Week 12 NFL predictions comes in Sunday 1 p.m. ET matchup between the Oakland Raiders (-3) and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Raiders look to grab a share of the AFC West lead with a victory over the Jets, a team they have lost to five straight times on the road.
The Raiders are getting a standout season from quarterback Derek Carr, who has thrown for 2,494 yards and 15 touchdowns against five interceptions. And rookie running back Josh Jacobs, who practiced this week through a shoulder injury, has 191 carries for 923 yards and seven scores. Jacobs also has 23 receptions out of the backfield for 144 yards. The Raiders are two games above .500 after winning three straight home games for the first time since 1980.
The Jets are second-to-last in the NFL in passing yards (176.1 yards) and rushing yards (72.1), and are 29th in the league with 16.4 points per game. The model says the Raiders cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (46.5) hits almost 60 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 12 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.
Week 12 NFL odds
- Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns (-10.5, 46)
- Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 37)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (+6.5, 38)
- New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-6, 40.5)
- Oakland Raiders at New York Jets (+3, 46.5)
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-10, 46.5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5, 52)
- Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins (+3.5, 40.5)
- Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (-1, 47.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-3.5, 41.5)
- Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots (-6, 45)
- Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-3, 47.5)
- Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams (+3, 46.5)
