NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 12: Advanced computer model makes best predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 12 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
The latest Week 12 NFL odds list the Bears as six-point favorites over the Giants at home despite quarterback Mitchell Trubisky dealing with a hip injury. Both teams are 3-7 against the spread this season, and NFL bettors who have made a profit fading those two teams will have to pick their poison. You can also target one of the other Week 12 NFL spreads like Raiders (-3) vs. Jets or Steelers (-6.5) vs. Bengals.
There are only two Week 12 NFL lines that exceed seven points, with the Browns listed as 10.5-point favorites over the Dolphins and the Saints laying 9.5 against the Panthers. Making your Week 12 NFL picks could be a challenge with oddsmakers expecting so many tight ballgames. So, before you make your NFL predictions, be sure to see the optimal Week 12 NFL bets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 92-63 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 12 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 12 NFL predictions are in.
Week 12 NFL picks to target
One of the model's strongest NFL picks of the week comes in the Cowboys vs. Patriots game at Gillette Stadium. The defending Super Bowl champions are 6.5-point home favorites after getting back on track with a 17-10 win over the Eagles last Sunday.
The Patriots are now 9-1 overall and 7-3 against the spread. New England excels hosting teams with a winning record, going an impressive 18-7-2 in their last 27 games in their own building against teams over .500. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games on the road against a winning team.
After Patriots quarterback Tom Brady commented on the offense's lack of efficiency last week, the model projects him to go for 271 yards and two touchdowns. That helps lead New England to a cover in nearly 60 percent of SportsLine's projections. Meanwhile, the Patriots defense forces a pair of Dallas turnovers and hold the Cowboys to 16 points to help under (46) hit 60 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 12 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.
Week 12 NFL odds
- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-3.5, 46)
- Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns (-10.5, 45)
- Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills (-4, 37.5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (+6.5, 38.5)
- New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-6, 40)
- Oakland Raiders at New York Jets (+2.5, 46.5)
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 47)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-4.5, 51.5)
- Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins (+3.5, 41.5)
- Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5, 48.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-3, 41.5)
- Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots (-6.5, 46)
- Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-3, 47.5)
- Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams (+3, 46.5)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 12 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 12 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.
