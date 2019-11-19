NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 12: Advanced computer model reveals best predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 12 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
The Week 12 NFL odds board is loaded with matchups that will shape the NFL playoff picture. The latest Week 12 NFL spreads show the Patriots (9-1) going off as 6.5-point home favorites against the Cowboys (6-4) in a battle of division leaders. The Eagles (5-5), meanwhile, are laying 1.5 against the Seahawks (8-2) in a game that could shake up the NFC West, NFC East and NFC wild card standings.
Should your Week 12 NFL picks target a game loaded with postseason implications or is there better value in a matchup like Lions vs. Redskins (+3.5) that some may be overlooking? All of the Week 12 NFL lines are below, and SportsLine's proven computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 12 NFL picks now.
Make optimal NFL picks
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 92-63 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 12 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 12 NFL predictions are in.
Week 12 NFL picks to target
We can tell you one of the model's strongest NFL picks of the week comes in the 1 p.m. ET Sunday matchup between the Chicago Bears and New York Giants (+6) at Solider Field.
NFL bettors who have faded these teams in 2019 have seen strong results, as both are just 3-7 against the spread. But SportsLine's model knows the Bears routinely exploit matchups against struggling teams like the Giants (2-8). In its last six games at Solider Field against teams with a losing record, Chicago has covered five times. Overall, the Bears are on an 11-4 run against the spread against sub-.500 teams.
Even with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (1,580 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs) struggling and dealing with a hip injury, the model still gives the edge to the Bears and their fourth-ranked scoring defense (17.4 points per game). Chicago covers against Daniel Jones and the Giants in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the computer has also found value on the over (40.5) because that hits in more than 50 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 12 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.
Week 12 NFL odds
- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-3.5, 45.5)
- Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns (-10.5, 44)
- Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills (-4, 37)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (+6.5, 39)
- New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-6, 40.5)
- Oakland Raiders at New York Jets (+3, 46)
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 47)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-4.5, 51.5)
- Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins (+3.5, 42)
- Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5, 49)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-3, 41.5)
- Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots (-6.5, 46)
- Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams (+3, 46.5)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 12 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 12 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Zimmer: Cousins played his best game
Cousins led an incredible come-from-behind win after being down 20 points at halftime
-
Dolphins waive Mark Walton
Mark Walton's time in Miami is over
-
Gronk announces Super Bowl festival
Gronk is heading to the Super Bowl, but won't be playing in it
-
NFL Week 12 picks and predictions
Two of the NFL's best teams will fall in Week 12
-
Metcalf wants to cook, own a restaurant
He broke the internet with his ripped physique and 2% body fat, but even Metcalf indulges his...
-
NFL survivor, Week 12 knockout picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire Week 12 NFL schedule 10,000 times.
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Recap, highlights
Kansas City has held on to their lead in the AFC West
-
Rams top Bears as offenses struggle
Neither the Rams nor Bears could get much going offensively on Sunday night