NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 12: Advanced computer model unveils best predictions

As the NFL playoff picture comes into focus, the Patriots, Ravens and 49ers look like arguably the three best teams in football. All three face major tests this week against teams with winning records. The latest Week 12 NFL odds list the Patriots as 6.5-point home favorites over the Cowboys, while the 49ers are favored by a field goal against the visiting Packers, one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week. Meanwhile, the Ravens are three-point road favorites according to the Week 12 NFL lines a week after road favorites covered all five games.

Can those three favorites be trusted on Sunday? And which other Week 12 NFL bets should you target? All of the Week 12 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 12 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up.

One of the model's strongest Week 12 NFL predictions comes from Sunday's 1 p.m. ET matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons (-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons got off to an abysmal start, failing to cover six of their first seven games and losing seven of their first eight overall.

However, Atlanta has covered its last three games and dominated in back-to-back wins over the Saints and Panthers, covering by an average of 30 points in those two victories. This week, the Falcons face a Buccaneers squad that is going in the opposite direction, with outright losses in five of six and an 0-6 record against the spread during that span.

Against a Buccaneers pass defense that ranks 31st in the NFL, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan puts up 314 yards and three touchdowns according to SportsLine's simulations. Even with running back Devonta Freeman (foot) potentially out, Ryan powers the Falcons to a cover in well over 60 percent of simulations. The over (51.5) also hits more than 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 12 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 12 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down?