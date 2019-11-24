NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 12: Proven computer model reveals top predictions

The Dallas Cowboys (6-4) hold a narrow one-game lead in the NFC East standings over the Philadelphia Eagles (5-5), but as we look ahead to Sunday's Week 12 NFL schedule, both teams face significant hurdles. The Cowboys are 5.5-point underdogs to the New England Patriots (9-1), according to the latest NFL odds. Meanwhile, the Eagles are slim one-point favorites over the visiting Seattle Seahawks (8-2) in the current NFL lines.

Looking elsewhere at the Week 12 NFL spreads, the Oakland Raiders (6-4) are 3.5-point favorites over the New York Jets (3-7) as they look to pull even with the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) in the AFC West. Is there value on the Jets as a home underdog coming off two straight wins? All of the Week 12 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 12 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 12 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 12 NFL predictions are in.

One of the model's strongest NFL picks for Week 12 comes in the NFC South matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7) and Atlanta Falcons (3-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites with the total down to 51.5 from 53. The model expects Atlanta to continue its streak of three consecutive covers.

The Falcons' defense has turned it on in the past two weeks, allowing just 12 total points as Atlanta grabbed back-to-back division road wins over Carolina and New Orleans. Last week, the defense was particularly impressive in forcing four Panthers turnovers. The Buccaneers have failed to cover six straight games and have turned the ball over a staggering 19 times in the last five contests.

The model predicts two more interceptions from Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, while Matt Ryan throws for over 300 yards and two touchdowns. That's why the model says the Falcons cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (51.5) hits nearly 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 12 NFL schedule.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 12 NFL game? Check out the latest NFL odds above.