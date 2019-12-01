NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 13: Proven computer model gives best predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 13 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
Week 13 continues on Sunday and there are several high-profile matchups between teams contending for a top spot in the NFL playoff picture. The Ravens (9-2) will host the 49ers (10-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in arguably the week's marquee matchup as Lamar Jackson matches wits and athleticism with a loaded San Francisco front seven. Both teams are 6-4 against the spread and the Ravens are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Week 13 NFL odds.
Meanwhile, the Colts (6-5) and Titans (6-5) will go head-to-head in a crucial AFC South matchup. The current Week 13 NFL spreads list the Colts as one-point underdogs after Indianapolis opened as field goal favorites. But which Week 13 NFL lines should you target as we enter Sunday? All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 93-63 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 13 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 13 NFL predictions are in.
Week 13 NFL picks to target
One of the model's strongest Week 13 NFL predictions comes in Sunday's 1 p.m. ET matchup between the Steelers (+2) and Browns at Heinz Field. Both teams are clinging to life in the AFC playoff picture, but the model predicts it's the Steelers that surge forward and get the upset victory to move to 7-5 and effectively eliminate the Browns at 5-7.
The Browns won the first meeting back on Nov. 13, but a late melee left the Browns without star defensive end Myles Garrett for the remainder of the season. That takes Cleveland's most dynamic defensive presence off the field in a critical contest. Not only should that give Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges more time in the passing game, but it should also give a Steelers rushing attack that managed 159 yards last week more room to run.
The model projects that the Steelers' defense comes through with three sacks and forces a pair of turnovers while Hodges plays it safe with just under 200 yards passing and one touchdown. That's why the Steelers cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, with the latest NFL odds creating value on the over (39.5).
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 13 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.
Week 13 NFL odds
- Green Bay Packers at New York Giants (+6.5, 43)
- Washington Redskins at Carolina Panthers (-10.5, 39)
- San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5, 45.5)
- Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (+1, 42)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins (+10, 44.5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 46.5)
- New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals (+3, 42.5)
- Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (+2, 39.5)
- Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (+3, 47.5)
- Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-11, 49.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (+3.5, 37.5)
- New England Patriots at Houston Texans (+3, 46.5)
- Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 50)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 13 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 13 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.
-
