NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 13: Proven computer model makes top predictions

If you believe the current Week 13 NFL odds, several one-score games are on tap this week. The Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) head to Mile High to face the Denver Broncos (3-8) as 2.5-point favorites. Both teams failed to cover last week, so who should you trust with your NFL picks? The latest Week 13 NFL spreads also show Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (9-2) as six-point favorites against the San Francisco 49ers (10-1) in a potential 2020 Super Bowl preview.

The defending champion New England Patriots (10-1) have seen their last two games come down to seven points or fewer, and that could be the case again as they go off as three-point favorites against the AFC South-leading Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. Are any of these NFL odds way off? And which NFL predictions can help you beat Vegas this week? All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 93-63 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 13 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 13 NFL predictions are in.

Week 13 NFL picks to target

One of the model's strongest NFL picks for Week 13 comes in the AFC South clash between the Tennessee Titans (6-5) and Indianapolis Colts (6-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams are part of the AFC Playoff picture, sit one game behind the Texans in the division, and are tied for the final wild card spot. Since Ryan Tannehill has taken over for Marcus Mariota at quarterback, the Titans have rolled to a 4-1 outright record and are 3-1-1 against the spread during that span.

But the model has taken into account that the Colts have dominated the head-to-head series. They're on a 13-3 run against the spread versus the Titans, including winning outright as three-point underdogs in Week 2. The Colts have covered all but one of the last eight meetings in Indianapolis. The model says Jacoby Brissett and the Colts (-2.5) cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (43.5) hits well over 50 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 13 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.

Week 13 NFL odds

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 13 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 13 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.