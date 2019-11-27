NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 13: Proven computer model releases top predictions

The Week 13 NFL schedule is highlighted by several of intriguing divisional matchups, including an NFC South battle between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Day. The Falcons have won two of their last three games, while New Orleans looks to stay within striking distance for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoff picture. This is the second meeting between the two teams this season, with Atlanta winning the first matchup by a final score of 26-9. The latest Week 13 odds list the Falcons as touchdown underdogs against the Saints, who are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games overall.

Is Saints vs. Falcons one of the most exploitable Week 13 NFL lines? Or is there value on another divisional matchup like Rams vs. Cardinals (+3) or Titans vs. Colts (-2.5)? And which NFL spreads are way off?

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 93-63 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up.

One of the model's strongest NFL picks for Week 13 comes in the AFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) and Denver Broncos (3-8). The Chargers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL after winning 12 games a season ago. Quarterback Philip Rivers has struggled to find consistency throughout the season and thrown seven total interceptions in his last two games.

Denver, meanwhile, enters Sunday's divisional matchup having lost four of its last five games. The Broncos are averaging just 15.9 points per game, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. And SportsLine's model has factored in that Los Angeles has dominated its road games from a spread standpoint recently, covering nine of its last 13 outings away from home. The model says the Chargers (-2.5) cover the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 13 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard.

Week 13 NFL odds