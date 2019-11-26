NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 13: Proven computer model reveals top predictions

Matchups full of implications for the NFL playoff picture highlight the Week 13 NFL schedule. The 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule features Bears vs. Lions (+3), Bills vs. Cowboys (-7) and Saints vs. Falcons (+7). There's also a full slate on Sunday, highlighted by Patriots vs. Texans, with New England going off as a three-point favorite in the latest Week 13 NFL odds.

Looking elsewhere at the Week 13 NFL spreads, the Rams are four-point favorites as they look to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals, while the Packers are laying 6.5 points on the road against the Giants. Which NFL odds should you target? And which NFL predictions should you avoid? All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 93-63 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 13 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 13 NFL predictions are in.

Week 13 NFL picks to target

One of the model's strongest NFL picks for Week 13 comes in the AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) and the Oakland Raiders (6-5). Jon Gruden's club has been a surprise contender in the AFC playoff picture as Oakland sits just one game behind Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in the AFC West standings. The Raiders are also currently tied with the Steelers, Titans and Colts for the final AFC wild card spot.

But Oakland got a reality check in Week 12 in a humbling 34-3 loss against the Jets. Their three-game winning streak before that consisted of wins over the Lions, Chargers and Bengals, all teams with sub-.500 records. And SportsLine's model has factored in that Kansas City has owned this series from a spread standpoint recently, covering five of the last seven overall and five of the last six at Arrowhead Stadium. The model says the Chiefs (-9.5) cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the over (51.5) hits more than 50 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 13 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.

Week 13 NFL odds

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 13 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 13 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.