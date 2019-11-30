NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 13: Proven computer model shares best predictions

Four of Sunday's 12 games sport NFL spreads under a field goal, according to the current Week 13 NFL odds. The Jacksonville Jaguars are now 2.5-point underdogs at home against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET. That game has featured plenty of line movement so far, as the Jaguars were originally 2.5-point favorites.

Can narrow favorites like Nick Foles and the Jaguars be smart plays when you lock in NFL picks for Sunday? Or should you back the Panthers, who are favored by 10 against the struggling Redskins? And which other Week 13 NFL bets should you target? All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 93-63 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 13 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 13 NFL predictions are in.

Week 13 NFL picks to target

One of the model's strongest Week 13 NFL predictions comes in Sunday's 1 p.m. ET matchup between the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals (+3) at Paul Brown Stadium. While the Bengals are a woeful 0-10, Cincinnati is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven December games played.

While the Bengals are struggling, there are glimmers of hope, as their defense ranks fourth in red-zone touchdown percentage. So desperate is Cincinnati to avoid a winless season that Andy Dalton will be back under center during the Week 13 NFL schedule after being benched for the inexperienced Ryan Finley. With left tackle Cody Glenn defending his blind side, this could be the week for Dalton and the Bengals to get on the board.

The Jets have won just three of their last 18 road games straight-up, and the model sees Dalton performing at almost the exact same level as New York quarterback Sam Darnold. The model says the Bengals are live home underdogs and cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 13 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.

Week 13 NFL odds

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 13 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 13 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.