NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 14: Proven computer model releases best predictions

As we enter the final month of the 2019 NFL schedule, there are still 26 teams with a mathematical chance of making the playoffs. Week 14 will pit several top contenders against each other, including the Saints and 49ers going head-to-head in a game with plenty of implications on the NFL playoff picture. The Saints are 2.5-point home favorites over the 49ers in the latest Week 14 NFL odds. At less than a field goal, it's one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are three-point home favorites over the Chiefs in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game, and the over-under is at 48.5 according to the current NFL odds. Can the Patriots get back on track after their loss to the Texans last week? All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

Winning picks from a proven model

Week 14 NFL picks to target

One of the model's strongest Week 14 NFL picks comes in Sunday's 1 p.m. ET matchup between the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Texans are nine-point home favorites after their win over the Patriots, but the Broncos are a strong 7-5 against the spread and have covered in four of their last five games overall.

Denver is coming off a 23-20 win thanks to a 53-yard Brandon McManus field goal with three seconds left. The Broncos' defense had three sacks in the victory and forced a pair of Chargers turnovers. Their No. 5 pass defense continues to make the Broncos a difficult out on a weekly basis despite their 4-8 overall record.

Against the Texans, the model says the Broncos' defense records three sacks and forces two turnovers to slow down the Texans. Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Drew Lock does just enough, passing for 202 yards and a touchdown to help Denver cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations. The under (42.5) also hits well over 50 percent of the time.

Week 14 NFL odds

