NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 14: Proven computer model releases best predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
As we enter the final month of the 2019 NFL schedule, there are still 26 teams with a mathematical chance of making the playoffs. Week 14 will pit several top contenders against each other, including the Saints and 49ers going head-to-head in a game with plenty of implications on the NFL playoff picture. The Saints are 2.5-point home favorites over the 49ers in the latest Week 14 NFL odds. At less than a field goal, it's one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week.
Meanwhile, the Patriots are three-point home favorites over the Chiefs in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game, and the over-under is at 48.5 according to the current NFL odds. Can the Patriots get back on track after their loss to the Texans last week? All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 94-64 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 14 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 14 NFL predictions are in.
Week 14 NFL picks to target
One of the model's strongest Week 14 NFL picks comes in Sunday's 1 p.m. ET matchup between the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Texans are nine-point home favorites after their win over the Patriots, but the Broncos are a strong 7-5 against the spread and have covered in four of their last five games overall.
Denver is coming off a 23-20 win thanks to a 53-yard Brandon McManus field goal with three seconds left. The Broncos' defense had three sacks in the victory and forced a pair of Chargers turnovers. Their No. 5 pass defense continues to make the Broncos a difficult out on a weekly basis despite their 4-8 overall record.
Against the Texans, the model says the Broncos' defense records three sacks and forces two turnovers to slow down the Texans. Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Drew Lock does just enough, passing for 202 yards and a touchdown to help Denver cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations. The under (42.5) also hits well over 50 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 14 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard in an upset you won't see coming
Week 14 NFL odds
- Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears (+3, 43)
- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (+5.5, 43.5)
- Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers (-12.5, 41.5)
- Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (-9, 42.5)
- San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (-2.5, 44.5)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-7.5, 41.5)
- Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 47.5)
- Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-13, 43)
- Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (-5.5, 45.5)
- Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 47)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 43)
- Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-3, 48.5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 43.5)
- Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders (+2.5, 47.5)
- Seattle Seahawks at Los Angles Rams (PK, 47)
- New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5, 46)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 14 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender gets stunned?
