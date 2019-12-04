NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 14: Proven computer model reveals best predictions

With just four weeks remaining in the regular season, the Week 14 NFL odds board includes several marquee matchups loaded with implications for the NFL playoff picture. That includes a matchup of AFC division leaders as the Patriots are three-point favorites in the latest Week 14 NFL spreads at home against the Chiefs. Other Week 14 NFL lines of note include the Saints (-2.5) against the 49ers in a matchup of 10-2 NFC contenders and Titans (-2.5) against the Raiders in a pivotal matchup in the AFC wild-card chase.

However, savvy bettors know the best value picks don't always come in the biggest games. Should you instead target one of the most lopsided NFL spreads of the week and back the Packers (-13) against the Redskins? All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 94-64 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 14 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 14 NFL predictions are in.

Week 14 NFL picks to target

One of the strongest Week 14 NFL picks from the model is that the Detroit Lions (+13) stay within the spread against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North matchup on Sunday. The Vikings (8-4) enter Week 14 holding the final NFC wild-card spot, while the Lions (3-8-1) are last in the division and out of the NFL playoff picture.

However, Detroit's offense showed signs of life on Thanksgiving behind third-string quarterback David Blough, who threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Blough is expected to get the start again with Jeff Driskel (hamstring) on injured reserve and Matthew Stafford (back) still considered week-to-week.

And while Detroit's overall record is poor, the Lions have played virtually every opponent tightly this season. They've held a lead in every game and have only lost by an average of 5.8 points during their recent five-game skid. SportsLine's model sees this game as a 10-point margin, as the Lions stay within the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the over (43.5) also clears nearly 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 14 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard in an upset you won't see coming, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.

Week 14 NFL odds

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 14 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender gets stunned? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 14 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.