NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 14: Proven computer model shares best predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
The Week 14 NFL schedule is highlighted by a number of intriguing divisional matchups, including an NFC West battle between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. The Rams have won four of their last five meetings at home against Seattle, while the Seahawks look to stay within striking distance for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoff picture. The latest Week 14 odds list the Rams as one-point underdogs against the Seahawks, who are undefeated in their last six games on the road. At a single point, it's one of the tightest NFL spreads we'll see all week.
Is Seahawks vs. Rams one of the most exploitable Week 14 NFL odds? Or is there value on another divisional matchup like Lions vs. Vikings (-13) or Giants vs. Eagles (-9.5)? All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 94-64 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 14 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 14 NFL predictions are in.
Week 14 NFL picks to target
One of the model's strongest NFL picks for Week 14 comes in the potential AFC playoff preview between the Baltimore Ravens (10-2) and Buffalo Bills (9-3). The Bills have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL and enter Week 14 just one game behind the Patriots in the AFC East standings. Quarterback Josh Allen has been sensational for the Bills this season, having thrown for 2,591 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for an additional eight scores.
Baltimore, meanwhile, enters Sunday's matchup having won eight straight games. The Ravens are averaging 420.8 yards per game and lead the league with 33.8 points per contest. And SportsLine's model has factored in that Baltimore has dominated its road games recently, winning six of its last seven away games. The model says the Ravens (-5.5) cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. The model is also leaning over (43.5), projecting 44 total points.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 14 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard in an upset you won't see coming, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.
Week 14 NFL odds
- Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears (+3, 42.5)
- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (+5.5, 43.5)
- Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers (-13, 42)
- Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (-9.5, 41.5)
- San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (-2.5, 44.5)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-8.5, 40.5)
- Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 47.5)
- Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-13, 43)
- Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (-5.5, 45)
- Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 47)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 43)
- Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-3, 48.5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 43.5)
- Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders (+2.5, 46.5)
- Seattle Seahawks at Los Angles Rams (+1, 48)
- New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5, 46)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 14 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender gets stunned? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 14 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Eli Manning likely to start for Giants
Eli could be back under center for the Giants
-
Ravens are more than Lamar Jackson
It's not easy to complete reinvent a football team on the fly, but Ravens coaches and front...
-
Ranking Alabama RBs in the NFL for 2020
Which Crimson Tide products are owning the RB position in the NFL?
-
Week 14 NFL DFS: Cowboys-Bears DK picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Lamar Jackson rules Cyber Monday
Jackson has quickly become one of the league's most popular players
-
Jets' Copeland runs real-estate business
Not many resumes list both NFL linebacker and Ivy League professor, but Copeland is no ordinary...
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Texans hang on to beat Patriots
Bill O'Brien finally beats his old boss as the Texans knock out the Patriots in Houston
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game