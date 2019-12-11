NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 15: Advanced computer model releases top predictions

The Week 15 NFL odds are out, and four games show NFL lines under a field goal. The Dallas Cowboys are one-point underdogs at home against the Los Angeles Rams after opening as 2.5-point favorites. Should Dak Prescott and company be among your top NFL picks this week? The Pittsburgh Steelers are two-point favorites over the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week.

Other close NFL odds include the Cleveland Browns as 2.5-point road favorites over the Arizona Cardinals and the visiting Minnesota Vikings as 2.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers. All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

The computer examined the latest Week 15 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 15 NFL predictions are in.

One of the model's strongest Week 15 NFL predictions is that the Bears (7-6) cover as 4.5-point underdogs against the 10-3 Packers at Lambeau Field. Chicago has won three straight games and four of its last five behind the improved play of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but desperately needs a victory against NFC North-leading Green Bay to remain in the NFL playoff picture.

The Bears have knocked off the Giants, Lions and Cowboys to climb back over .500. Trubisky is a central reason why Chicago is back in contention, as he has thrown for 860 yards and seven TDs in that span. He also showed off his rushing chops against Dallas, carrying the ball 10 times for 63 yards and another score. That threat accents the play of running back David Montgomery, who leads the team with 680 rushing yards on 192 carries and five TDs.

The Packers, meanwhile, are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 divisional games and are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 December games. SportsLine's model has factored all that in and it shows the Bears covering in almost 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 15 NFL schedule.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 15 NFL game? Check out the latest NFL odds above.