NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 15: Advanced computer model releases top predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 15 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
The Week 15 NFL odds are out, and four games show NFL lines under a field goal. The Dallas Cowboys are one-point underdogs at home against the Los Angeles Rams after opening as 2.5-point favorites. Should Dak Prescott and company be among your top NFL picks this week? The Pittsburgh Steelers are two-point favorites over the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week.
Other close NFL odds include the Cleveland Browns as 2.5-point road favorites over the Arizona Cardinals and the visiting Minnesota Vikings as 2.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers. All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 95-64 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 15 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 15 NFL predictions are in.
Week 15 NFL picks to target
One of the model's strongest Week 15 NFL predictions is that the Bears (7-6) cover as 4.5-point underdogs against the 10-3 Packers at Lambeau Field. Chicago has won three straight games and four of its last five behind the improved play of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but desperately needs a victory against NFC North-leading Green Bay to remain in the NFL playoff picture.
The Bears have knocked off the Giants, Lions and Cowboys to climb back over .500. Trubisky is a central reason why Chicago is back in contention, as he has thrown for 860 yards and seven TDs in that span. He also showed off his rushing chops against Dallas, carrying the ball 10 times for 63 yards and another score. That threat accents the play of running back David Montgomery, who leads the team with 680 rushing yards on 192 carries and five TDs.
The Packers, meanwhile, are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 divisional games and are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 December games. SportsLine's model has factored all that in and it shows the Bears covering in almost 60 percent of simulations.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 15 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard in an upset, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.
Week 15 NFL odds
- New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens (-14.5, 45)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (+3.5, 47.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+4.5, 40)
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-4.5, 40.5)
- New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals (+9.5, 40.5)
- Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-3, 50)
- Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (+6, 48)
- Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 46)
- Miami Dolphins at New York Giants (-3.5, 46.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders (-6.5, 45.5)
- Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 48)
- Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (+2.5, 44.5)
- Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (-11, 47)
- Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (+1, 49)
- Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2, 36.5)
- Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints (-9, 46)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 15 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender gets stunned? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 15 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL coach hot seat rankings for Week 15
While some improved their standing going into the final few games, others did the polar opposite
-
2020 NFL Draft: Jordan Love declares
Love is coming off an inconsistent junior season, but he has the physical tools to be a franchise...
-
NFL salary cap could hit $200M in 2020
NFL teams are going to have some extra money to work with in 2020
-
2020 Mock Draft: Jordan Love to Raiders
The Raiders head to Las Vegas with the super-talented but raw Jordan Love as their quarterback
-
Mahomes, Hill are explosive combination
Mahomes and Hill have not played together that long, but their connection was apparent from...
-
Brady, Brees looking to break TD record
Peyton Manning's set the record in 2014 and has held it ever since
-
Eagles rally to beat Giants in primetime
The Eagles trailed 17-3 at halftime, but rallied in the second half to win
-
Rams ravage Seahawks defense in win
The Rams narrowed the gap in their playoff push, while the Seahawks fell out of the No. 1 seed
-
Jaguars vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Chargers football game