NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 16: Advanced computer model enters top predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
The current Week 16 NFL odds indicate we could see blowouts and nail-biters as teams fight for playoff positioning. The visiting Baltimore Ravens are favored by 10 points over the Cleveland Browns as they look to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. The visiting New Orleans Saints (-3) are fighting for a first-round bye in the NFC as they face the Titans in a game where Tennessee will reportedly be without star running back Derrick Henry (hamstring).
The Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) can clinch the NFC East if they beat the host Philadelphia Eagles. However, an Eagles win keeps the NFC East wide open heading into next Sunday. All of the Week 16 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 16 NFL picks now.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 95-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 16 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 16 NFL predictions are in.
Week 16 NFL picks to target
One of the model's strongest Week 16 NFL predictions is that the Eagles cover as 2.5-point home underdogs on Sunday against the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games after a straight-up win and 6-2 against the number in their last eight games following an ATS win.
The Eagles are riding a two-game winning streak, having downed the Redskins 37-27 last week and the Giants 23-17 in overtime two weeks ago to climb to .500. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are just 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games in Week 16. SportsLine's model says Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws for almost 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (46) also hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 16 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.
Week 16 NFL odds
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons (-7.5, 47.5)
- New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 50)
- New York Giants at Washington Redskins (+1, 42)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets (+3, 37)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (+1.5, 45.5)
- Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5, 47)
- Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (+10, 49.5)
- Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos (-7, 38.5)
- Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5, 45.5)
- Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5, 46)
- Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-9, 51)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears (+6, 44.5)
- Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-5.5, 47)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 16 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard?
