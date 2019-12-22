NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 16: Advanced computer model makes top predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
Games that will help shape the NFL playoff bracket like Cowboys vs. Eagles (+2.5), Saints vs. Titans (+2.5) and Packers vs. Vikings (-5.5) will draw most of the headlines on the Week 16 NFL schedule, but bettors are more concerned with finding the best value in the Week 16 NFL odds. That means games like Jaguars vs. Falcons (-7.5) and Bengals vs. Dolphins (+1.5) also have NFL spreads that should be scrutinized as teams out of the NFL playoff picture balance staying competitive this year with getting ready for 2020.
Which Week 16 NFL spreads are way off? And which teams should be faded in the second-to-last Sunday of the regular season? All of the Week 16 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 16 NFL picks now.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 95-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 16 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 16 NFL predictions are in.
Week 16 NFL picks to target
One of the model's strongest Week 16 NFL predictions is that the Lions cover against the Broncos at Mile High Stadium. Detroit is a seven-point underdog and has only covered once in its last 10 games, but the Lions have covered four of the last six games against Denver and five of their last six against AFC opponents.
The Broncos struggled to move the ball last week in a 23-3 loss against the Chiefs, gaining just 252 yards and converting on just 5-of-14 third downs. Rookie quarterback Drew Lock was a miserable 18-of-40 with an interception and fumble. Look for Lions head coach Matt Patricia to apply pressure off the edge to force Lock into uncomfortable situations. The model predicts the Lions limit the Broncos to just 22 points and cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 16 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.
Week 16 NFL odds
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons (-7.5, 47.5)
- New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 50)
- New York Giants at Washington Redskins (+1, 42)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets (+3, 37)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (+1.5, 45.5)
- Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5, 47)
- Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (+10, 49.5)
- Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos (-7, 38.5)
- Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5, 45.5)
- Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5, 46)
- Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-9, 51)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears (+6, 44.5)
- Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-5.5, 47)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 16 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard?
