NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 16: Advanced computer model releases top predictions

Week 16 of the 2019 NFL schedule features several games with major implications for the NFL playoff picture. One of the highlights of the week comes on Monday Night Football when the Minnesota Vikings (10-4) host the Green Bay Packers (11-3). The Packers can sew up the NFC North with a win, but the Vikings are a perfect 6-0 at home. Minnesota is favored by 5.5 in the latest Week 16 NFL odds.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys (7-7) and Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) will go head-to-head with first place in the NFC East on the line. The Week 16 NFL spreads list the Cowboys as 1.5-point favorites even though they're on the road at Lincoln Financial Field. All of the Week 16 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 16 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

The computer examined the latest Week 16 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 16 NFL predictions are in.

One of the model's strongest Week 16 NFL predictions is that the Falcons cover as seven-point home favorites over the Jaguars. The Falcons (5-9) got off to a brutal start this season, but they've shown signs of life down the stretch and have now scored 69 points the last two weeks in wins over the Panthers and 49ers. Atlanta's defense has forced six turnovers during that span, with star edge rusher Vic Beasley recording three sacks and forcing two fumbles.

Atlanta is 4-1 straight-up and against the spread when they force multiple turnovers in a game and the model predicts that the Falcons record two more sacks, force an interception and recover a fumble. Meanwhile, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan throws for 320 yards and two touchdowns as Atlanta covers over 50 percent of the time. The over (45.5) also hits in well over 50 percent of SportsLine's simulations.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 16 NFL schedule.

Week 16 NFL odds