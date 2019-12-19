NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 16: Advanced computer model reveals top predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
The Week 16 NFL odds board is loaded with matchups that will go a long way in shaping the NFL playoff picture. The Titans (8-6) hurt their postseason chances with a loss to the Texans last week, but they're still alive in the AFC South and AFC wild-card chase. The latest Week 16 NFL odds, however, list the Titans as 2.5-point underdogs to the Saints (11-3), who are still in play for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket.
Houston, meanwhile, can wrap up the AFC South title and at least the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff bracket with a win over Tampa Bay (+3). But at just a field goal, it's one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week. All of the Week 16 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 16 NFL picks now.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 95-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 16 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 16 NFL predictions are in.
Week 16 NFL picks to target
One of the model's strongest Week 16 NFL predictions is that the Chargers (-6.5) cover against the Raiders. Oakland (6-8) remains technically alive in the AFC playoff picture, but a 20-16 upset loss to Jacksonville in Week 15 ended their realistic hopes. Los Angeles (5-9), meanwhile, has had a frustrating season, but several trends are in its favor.
The Chargers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Raiders. And they've bounced back well from tough losses. They're on a 10-2 run against the spread in games following a double-digit loss at home, which is the situation they're coming off of after losing 39-10 to Minnesota in Week 15. SportsLine's model projects that the Chargers cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the over (45) clears more than 50 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 16 NFL schedule.
Week 16 NFL odds
- Houston Texans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 49.5)
- Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-6.5, 36.5)
- Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5, 45)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons (-7, 46.5)
- New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 50.5)
- New York Giants at Washington Redskins (-2.5, 42)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets (+3, 37)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (PK, 46.5)
- Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts (-7, 46)
- Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (+10, 48.5)
- Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos (-7, 38.5)
- Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 45)
- Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5, 46.5)
- Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-9.5, 51)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears (+6, 44)
- Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-5.5, 46)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 16 NFL game?
