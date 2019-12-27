NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 17: Advanced computer model makes top predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 17 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
With just one week remaining in the regular season, the Week 17 NFL odds include several marquee matchups loaded with implications for the NFL Playoff picture. That includes a battle of AFC South foes, as the Tennessee Titans are 3.5-point favorites in the current Week 17 NFL spreads on the road against the Houston Texans. Other Week 17 NFL lines of note include the Eagles (-4) against the Giants, a game in which Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East and a spot in the NFL playoff bracket with a win.
Are the best values on those must-see matchups, or is there an overlooked game that doesn't have playoff implications like Browns vs. Bengals (+2.5) that's a better play? Before finalizing any picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the team at SportsLine. All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 95-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 17 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 17 NFL predictions are in.
Week 17 NFL picks to target
One of the model's strongest NFL picks for Week 17 comes in the NFC West battle between the Los Angeles Rams (8-7) and Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1). The Rams have won just two of their last five games, but they've had plenty of success against Arizona over the years. In fact, Los Angeles has won its last five meetings against the Cardinals and is 7-3 in its last 10 games against Arizona.
Arizona, meanwhile, enters Sunday's matchup having won just two of its last six games. Plus, the Cardinals are giving up over 400 yards per game to opposing offenses, which ranks 31st in the NFL. And SportsLine's model has factored in that Los Angeles dominated Arizona earlier this season, as the Rams cruised to a 34-7 victory on Dec. 1. The model says the Rams (-5) cover the spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations, while the under (48.5) also clears more than 50 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 17 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.
Week 17 NFL odds
- Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (+2.5, 44.5)
- Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (+3, 36)
- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 42.5)
- Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1, 47.5)
- Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-10.5, 45.5)
- New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (+13, 46)
- Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (+4, 45)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (+2, 37)
- New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-1.5, 36.5)
- Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-16, 44.5)
- Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (+12.5, 43.5)
- Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (+3.5, 45.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-9, 45.5)
- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-5, 48.5)
- Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-3.5, 41)
- San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (+3.5, 47)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 17 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 17 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.
