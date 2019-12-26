NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 17: Advanced computer model releases top predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 17 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
The Week 17 NFL odds are loaded with tough calls since the NFL playoff picture will weigh heavily on how teams approach their matchups. The Ravens, for example, have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff bracket and take on the Steelers, a team needing to win and get help to grab the final AFC wild-card berth. With Pittsburgh clearly more motivated and the chance that Baltimore could rest some players, the Ravens are going off as two-point underdogs in the current Week 17 NFL spreads.
Is that one of the NFL lines that can be exploited in Week 17? And how will other games with playoff implications such as Titans vs. Texans (+3.5) and Eagles vs. Giants (+4.5) play out when you craft your NFL picks? All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 95-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 17 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 17 NFL predictions are in.
Week 17 NFL picks to target
One of the model's strongest Week 17 NFL predictions is that the Patriots (-15.5) cover one of the largest NFL spreads of the week when they host the Dolphins. While the Patriots can't catch Baltimore for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoff bracket, they still have plenty of motivation.
A win or Kansas City loss guarantees that they'll earn the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye. That means they'll be motivated to play starters and make sure the game is well in hand against what appears to be an over-matched Miami squad that already lost to New England, 43-0, this year. The model projects that New England, which is 9-6 against the spread this season, covers in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (45) clears more than 60 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 17 NFL schedule.
Week 17 NFL odds
- Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (+2.5, 44.5)
- Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-1, 36.5)
- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 43)
- Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5, 47.5)
- Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-10.5, 44.5)
- New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (+13, 46)
- Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (+4.5, 45)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (+2, 37.5)
- New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-1.5, 36.5)
- Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-15.5, 44.5)
- Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (+12.5, 43)
- Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (+3.5, 45.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5, 44.5)
- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-7.5, 48.5)
- Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-3.5, 41)
- San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (+3, 47)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 17 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 17 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.
