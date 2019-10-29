NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 9: Proven computer model reveals top predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 9 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
Big NFL favorites rolled last week, with the Patriots (-10) covering against the Browns, the Saints (-12.5) manhandling the Cardinals and the Rams (-11.5) dominating the Bengals. The Week 9 NFL odds opened slightky tighter across the board, with just one of the NFL lines reaching double-digits: the Bills (-10) against the Redskins. Of course, NFL spreads still could see plenty of movement with key injury updates to come, including Patrick Mahomes' (knee) status for Chiefs vs. Vikings (+2.5). Which NFL spreads should you target this week? And which games are traps? Before locking in any NFL picks on any game, you'll want to see the top NFL predictions and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It enters Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a 25-17 run on top-rated NFL picks and an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has examined the latest Week 9 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 9 NFL predictions are in. Here are three of the games it's most confident in this week:
Lions at Raiders (-2, 50.5): The model's strongest Week 9 NFL pick comes in Lions vs. Raiders (-2), one of four late-afternoon (ET) kickoffs Sunday. In fact, SportsLine's model says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. Both teams have hot quarterbacks and playoff hopes: The Lions are 3-3-1, the Raiders 3-4. And both are 4-3 against the spread, with the Lions going 4-1 ATS as underdogs. These teams haven't met since 2015.
Colts at Steelers (PK, 43.5): SportsLine's model also is high on one side of Steelers vs. Colts (PK), saying one team cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. It also has a strong read on the total, saying the under (43.5) hits almost 60 percent of the time. With Jacoby Brissett exceeding all expectations, Indy (5-2) has been money on the road, covering all three away games with outright wins in Kansas City and Tennessee and an overtime loss to the Chargers. The Steelers (3-4) are on a short week after rallying to beat Miami 27-14 on Monday Night Football, their third win in four games. The home team has covered four of the past five in this series.
Texans at Jaguars (+2, 47): Another one of the strong Week 9 NFL predictions comes in the 2019 NFL London game, a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. In this AFC South battle, the Texans are favored by 2.5 over the Jaguars. The model favors one side in well over 50 percent of simulations. Houston (5-3) has won nine of the past 11 meetings, including a 13-12 squeaker at home in Week 2. The Texans, who just lost J.J. Watt (pectoral) for the season, didn't come close to covering that Sept. 15 meeting as 7.5-point favorites. Jacksonville (4-4) enters off two straight wins and covers.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 9 NFL schedule. It's projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own.
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 9 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender gets stunned? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 9 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.
NFL Week 9 odds
- San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (+9.5, 44)
- Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5, 47)
- Washington Redskins at Buffalo Bills (-10, 37)
- Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 41)
- Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles (-5, 43.5)
- Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)
- New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (+5.5, 41)
- Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers (PK, 43.5)
- Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders (-2, 51)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5, 53)
- Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (+2.5, 39.5)
- Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Chargers (+3, 46)
- New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens (+3.5, 44.5)
- Dallas Cowboy at New York Giants (+7, 48)
