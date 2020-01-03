NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Wild Card Round: Advanced model enters top predictions

The latest NFL odds for Wild Card weekend show three of the four games featuring NFL spreads of five points or fewer. Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles are 1.5-point home underdogs to the Seahawks on Sunday, while DeShaun Watson and the Texans are 2.5-point favorites against the visiting Bills on Saturday. And Tom Brady and the defending champion Patriots are five-point favorites against the visiting Titans in the Patriots' first Wild Card game since the 2009 season.

The latest NFL odds also show the Drew Brees and the Saints as 7.5-point home favorites over the Vikings, the largest line of the weekend. All of the Wild Card NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Wild Card NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

The computer examined the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions are in.

One of the Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions that the model is most confident in is that the Vikings (10-6) stay within a 7.5-point spread Sunday when they visit the 13-3 Saints. The Vikings are 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games versus the Saints and 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games against NFC teams.

Although Minnesota dropped its final two games of the regular season, the Vikings were locked into the No. 6 seed before Week 17 on the strength of coach Mike Zimmer's third 10-win season in the past six years. Ten-win six-seeds are 6-2 in Wild Card games since 2013, including four games in which those teams were underdogs. Minnesota welcomes back a healthy Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 1,135 yards in 14 games.

SportsLine's model says Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins throws for 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings stay within the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (49.5) also hits well over 50 percent of the time.

Wild Card Weekend NFL odds

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans (-2.5, 43.5)

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots (-5, 44.5)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 49.5)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5, 45.5)

