NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Wild Card Round: Advanced model gives top predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every NFL Wild Card Weekend game 10,000 times with surprising results.
The 2019 NFL playoffs have arrived and the Wild Card Weekend NFL odds have been revealed. Four games will unfold in the first weekend of the postseason and feature NFL spreads of all shapes and sizes. The Texans are going off as three-point favorites at home over the Bills, while the Patriots are laying 4.5 to the Titans in the AFC playoff bracket. In the NFC playoff bracket, the Saints are 7.5-point favorites against the Vikings, with Seattle going off as a slim 1.5-point favorite over Philadelphia in the final game of the NFL Wild Card schedule on Sunday.
Which of the Wild Card Weekend NFL spreads are exploitable from a betting standpoint? All of the Wild Card NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Wild Card NFL picks now.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 96-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions are in.
Wild Card NFL picks to target
One of the Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions that the model is most confident in is that the Vikings (+7.5) stay within the spread against the Saints in the NFC playoff bracket on Sunday. This is the largest spread of the weekend, and Minnesota was strong against the number late in the season, covering three of its final four games.
New Orleans was 11-5 against the spread overall, but just 3-4 when favored at home during the 2019 NFL season. Minnesota finished the regular season ranked No. 8 in scoring defense, so the Vikings should have the tools to keep it competitive against Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and an explosive New Orleans offense. SportsLine's model says the Vikings keep it within the spread well over 50 percent of the time, while the over (48.5) also has plenty of value because that hits well over half the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule. It's also projecting a favorite to go down hard in an outright upset that will shake up the 2019 NFL playoff bracket in a huge way, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.
Wild Card Weekend NFL odds
- Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans (-3, 41.5)
- Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots (-4.5, 43.5)
- Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 48.5)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5, 46)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every NFL game on Wild Card Weekend? And which favorite gets stunned? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Wild Card Weekend NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.
