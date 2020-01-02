NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Wild Card Round: Advanced model makes top predictions

Two of the top quarterbacks in the game, and potentially of all-time, will suit up on Wild Card Weekend. Tom Brady and the Patriots will host Derrick Henry and the Titans, while Drew Brees and the Saints take on the visiting Minnesota Vikings. The latest NFL odds list the Patriots as five-point favorites over the Titans, while the Saints are going off as 7.5-point favorites against the Vikings in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs 2020.

One of the Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions that the model is most confident in is that the Patriots (-5) cover the spread against the Titans in the AFC playoff bracket. The Patriots are coming off a shocking defeat at home against the Dolphins, a game that cost New England a first-round bye.

The Patriots will now be playing on Wild Card Weekend for the first time since the 2009 season, but they'll enter Saturday's matchup against Tennessee full on confidence. Not only do they have Brady, but the Patriots also feature this season's top-ranked total defense. New England is giving up just 275.9 yards per game to opposing offenses and holding teams to just 14.1 points per game this season, which also ranks first in the NFL.

SportsLine's model says the Patriots cover the spread in over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (44) also has plenty of value because that hits well over 60 percent of the time.

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans (-2.5, 43.5)

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots (-5, 44)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 49.5)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5, 45.5)

