NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Wild Card Round: Advanced model releases top predictions

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will be in unfamiliar territory when they host the Tennessee Titans on Wild Card Weekend. That's because New England is hosting a Wild Card game for the first time since the 2009 season, when Baltimore demolished the Patriots, 33-14. Brady, the first player in NFL history to win six Super Bowl titles, brings plenty of experience to New England's offense, and the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds show the Patriots going off as 4.5-point favorites.

Is Patriots vs. Titans one of the most exploitable Wild Card Weekend NFL spreads from a betting standpoint? Or is there value on another matchup like Vikings vs. Saints (-7.5) or Bills vs. Texans (-2.5)?

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

The computer examined the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions are in.

One of the Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions that the model is most confident in is that the Bills (+2.5) stay within the spread against the Texans in the AFC playoff bracket on Saturday. Buffalo is stumbling into the playoffs, having lost three of its last four games.

However, the Bills have been sensational against the number on the road, going a mind-numbing 6-1-1. Quarterback Josh Allen has been a major factor in Buffalo's success away from home. The second-year signal caller has completed over 62 percent of his passes for 1,826 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for seven scores on the road this season. In addition, the Bills have had success covering the spread against AFC South opponents over the years, going 6-1 in their last seven meetings against the division.

SportsLine's model says the Bills keep it within the spread in over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (42.5) also has plenty of value because that hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans (-2.5, 42.5)

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots (-4.5, 43.5)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 48.5)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5, 46)

