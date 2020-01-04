NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Wild Card Round: Advanced model shares best predictions

Underdogs were the big winners during the regular season, as they enter the 2020 NFL Playoffs with a 130-122-10 overall record. The current Wild Card Weekend NFL odds features the Vikings going off as 7.5-point underdogs against the Saints. The Titans (+4.5), Bills (+2.5) and Eagles (+1.5) are getting points as well, according to the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL spreads.

Will favorites like the Vikings, Seahawks, Patriots and Texans reverse the trends and roll during the Wild Card Round? Or will underdogs continue their run during the NFL Playoffs 2020? All of the Wild Card NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Wild Card NFL picks now.

One of the Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions that the model is most confident in is that the Vikings (10-6) stay within a 7.5-point spread Sunday when they visit the 13-3 Saints. The Saints boast the fourth-best scoring offense (28.6 points per game) in the NFL, but the Vikings have the firepower to keep this matchup within a score.

Minnesota is eighth in the league in scoring (25.4). And with nothing to play for in Week 17, the Vikings were able to rest banged-up players like Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle). Both backs have a strong chance to play during the Wild Card Round against a New Orleans defense that was mediocre against the run (108.6 yards per game). SportsLine's model is calling for the Vikings to hit the century mark on the ground as they stay within the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule. It's also projecting a favorite to go down hard in an outright upset that will shake up the 2019 NFL playoff bracket in a huge way

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans (-2.5, 43.5)

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots (-4.5, 44.5)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 49.5)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5, 45)

Wild Card Weekend NFL odds:

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans (-2.5, 43.5)
Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots (-4.5, 44.5)
Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 49.5)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5, 45)