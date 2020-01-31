NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Advanced model backing under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

The 2020 Super Bowl odds have stayed relatively steady after bookmakers originally opened the spread with Kansas City favored by one point. The latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds list Kansas City as a 1.5-point favorite, while the total now sits at 54.5 after opening at 52.5. Both teams are coming off impressive victories on Championship Weekend thanks to their explosive offenses.

Kansas City scored 35 points against the Titans in the AFC Championship Game, while San Francisco dropped 37 on the Packers in the NFC title game. But which team should you back with your NFL picks, and which 49ers vs. Chiefs predictions will come through? The full Super Bowl 54 odds and trends are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It's on a 96-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently been and way up. Now, the computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Super Bowl predictions are in.

Super Bowl picks to target

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (54.5) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The model is well aware that Super Bowl LIV marks the Chiefs' first appearance in the big game in 50 years. San Francisco, meanwhile, is making its first appearance in the Super Bowl since 2013 when the Niners lost, 34-31, to the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers have reached Super Bowl LIV thanks to their superior blocking up front and the emergence of running back Raheem Mostert. The fifth-year back has racked up 278 yards and four touchdowns this postseason. SportsLine's projection model is calling for another productive day from Mostert, saying he'll eclipse the 100-yard rushing mark against the Chiefs.

San Francisco's ability to run the ball against Kansas City will melt the clock and keep Patrick Mahomes and company on the sideline. According to the model, the under has plenty of value because its hits well over 50 percent of the time on Super Bowl Sunday.

The model also has made the call against the spread and on the money line for Super Bowl LIV, saying one side covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. It's also come up with the exact projected final score for this season-defining matchup, so you need to see its NFL picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers. Head to SportsLine now to see its Super Bowl 2020 picks.

Super Bowl LIV odds

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5, 54.5)

Who should you back against the spread and on the money line in Super Bowl LIV? And what will the exact final score of Chiefs vs. 49ers be? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their 2020 Super Bowl NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.