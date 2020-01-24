NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Advanced model loving under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were perfect against the spread as underdogs this season, going 5-0. The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, posted a strong 10-4-1 spread record when favored. Something will have to give, as the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds list the Chiefs as one-point favorites, with the over-under for total points now at 54.5 after the opening line was set at 52.5.

With both teams excelling against the number this year, the current 2020 Super Bowl spread is tied for the tightest in NFL history. But which side of the 2020 Super Bowl line should you back? And which Super Bowl bets will sink your season? The current Super Bowl 54 odds are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It's on a 96-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently been and way up. Now, the computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Super Bowl predictions are in.

Super Bowl picks to target

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (54.5) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. After the total opened at 52.5, early backing came in for the over as bettors are expecting Patrick Mahomes and company to post eye-popping offensive numbers, just as they did against the Texans and Titans thus far in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

But the model expects San Francisco's defense to keep Mahomes under 250 yards passing and is calling for just two touchdowns through the air for the 2018 MVP. Four players-- Arik Armstead (10), Nick Bosa (9), DeForest Buckner (7.5) and Dee Ford (6.5) -- put up impressive sack numbers for the Niners. SportsLine's model says the under hits in well over 50 percent of simulations, so confidently lock that in as one of your top Super Bowl picks 2020.

The model also has made the call against the spread and on the money line for Super Bowl LIV. It's also come up with the exact projected final score for this season-defining matchup, so you need to see its NFL picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers. Head to SportsLine now to see its Super Bowl 2020 picks.

Super Bowl LIV odds

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1, 54.5)

Who should you back against the spread and on the money line in Super Bowl LIV? And what will the exact final score of Chiefs vs. 49ers be? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their 2020 Super Bowl NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.