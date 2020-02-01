NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Dialed-in model backing under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battle for the Lombardi Trophy in Miami, and the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds show the Chiefs favored by 1.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, stands at 54 after rising as high as 54.5. San Francisco is no stranger to the Super Bowl, as the franchise has won the world championship five times, the last coming in 1995.

The Chiefs were a part of the birth of the Super Bowl, falling to the Packers in Super Bowl I and winning Super Bowl IV against the Vikings. Kansas City advanced to Sunday's game behind Patrick Mahomes' 294-yard, three-touchdown passing performance against the Titans in the AFC Championship Game. The full Super Bowl 54 odds and trends are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently been and way up. Now, the computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Super Bowl predictions are in.

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (54.5) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Even though the total has advanced 1.5 points since the open, the model says both defenses have more than enough star power to keep the true total under.

San Francisco's pass defense was the best in the NFL this season, allowing just 2,707 total yards in the air, 169.2 yards per game. That could make it tough for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes to find consistent success. Moreover, Kansas City limited Houston to just 94 rushing yards in the divisional round and held rushing champ Derrick Henry to 69.

The model says Mahomes will throw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, while Niners back Raheem Mostert tops 100 yards, keeping the clock moving and helping the total stay under. The teams combine for fewer than 54 points in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call against the spread and on the money line for Super Bowl LIV, saying one side covers in well over 50 percent of simulations.

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5, 54)

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5, 54)