NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Dialed-in model loving under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs will make their first appearance in the Super Bowl since 1970, when they defeated the Vikings. San Francisco, meanwhile, is looking to win its first Lombardi Trophy since 1995. The 49ers have won the NFL's biggest game five times, and with a victory on Sunday, Feb. 2 in the 2020 Super Bowl, San Francisco will tie the Patriots and Steelers for the most victories in the big game with six.

The latest 2020 Super Bowl odds list the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites after the line opened at one, with the over-under for total points up to 54.5. Kansas City is 8-0 against the spread in its last eight games, while San Francisco has covered the spread just once in its last five meetings against the Chiefs. The full Super Bowl 54 odds and trends are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It's on a 96-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently been and way up. Now, the computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Super Bowl predictions are in.

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (54.5) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The total has already seen a bump since opening at 52.5, as bettors have taken into account that the Chiefs and Niners are averaging a combined 75 points per game thus far during the NFL Playoffs 2020. However, if history is any indicator, the under has a strong chance to cash in Super Bowl LIV.

That's because the under has gone 7-4 in Super Bowl matchups that have closed with a total in the 50s. Last season, the total for Rams vs. Patriots closed at 56 and the two teams combined for just 16 points. In addition, both teams ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense during the regular season. The 49ers allowed 19.4 points per game during the regular season, while the Chiefs gave up only 19.3. SportsLine's model is calling for the under to hit in well over 50 percent of simulations, so confidently lock it in as one of your top Super Bowl LIV picks.

Super Bowl LIV odds

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5, 54.5)

