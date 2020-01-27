NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Model backing under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have been two of the NFL's most dominant teams throughout the season. On Sunday, they'll go head-to-head for the Lombardi Trophy in the 2020 Super Bowl at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams finished in the top five in the NFL in scoring offense and the top 10 in scoring defense, so it makes sense that the 2020 Super Bowl spread is tied for the tightest in NFL history.

The Chiefs are favored by one, with the over-under up to 54.5 in the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds after opening at 52.5. But will Patrick Mahomes and the vertical passing attack of the Chiefs take over the game, or will the Niners control the tempo with a strong ground game and stars like Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman on defense? The full Super Bowl 54 odds and trends are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It's on a 96-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

The computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Super Bowl predictions are in.

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (54.5) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The total has been rising because the 49ers have been dominant running the ball, while Mahomes has caught fire in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. However, two strong defenses will be eager to prove they're more than capable of making big plays when it matters most.

Already in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, San Francisco forced five turnovers and limited the Vikings and Packers to an average of just 41.5 yards rushing per game. Meanwhile, the Chiefs ranked seventh in scoring defense during the regular season and even though their first two postseason games have both been shootouts, they managed to stand tall when it mattered most.

Kansas City held the No. 9 rushing offense (Houston) and the No. 3 rushing offense (Tennessee) to under 100 yards and allowed a conversion rate of just 32 percent on third down. That's why the model has the under hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. In fact, it's calling for 54 total points.

The model also has made the call against the spread and on the money line for Super Bowl LIV. It's also come up with the exact projected final score for this season-defining matchup.

Super Bowl LIV odds

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1, 54.5)

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1, 54.5)