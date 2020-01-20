NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Model loving under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the 2020 Super Bowl with wins in their conference championship games on Sunday. The early 2020 Super Bowl odds list Kansas City as a one-point favorite. The over-under for total points is 53.5, while Kansas City is favored at -121 (risk $121 to win $100) on the money line.

How should you play the Super Bowl LIV line? And which NFL odds can be exploited on the sport's biggest stage? The current Super Bowl 54 odds are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently been and way up.

Super Bowl picks to target

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (53.5) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Chiefs had the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the NFL (28.2 points per game) during the regular season and have averaged a whopping 43 through two games in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. But SportsLine's model sees San Francisco's defense making this a lower-scoring game than oddsmakers are expecting.

The 49ers ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring defense (19.4) during the regular season and have been dominant in the NFL Playoffs 2020, giving up just 30 combined points to the Vikings and Packers, offenses that ranked in the top half of the NFL in scoring during the regular season. Additionally, the under has hit in four of their last five postseason games. SportsLine's model is calling for the under to hit in well over 50 percent of simulations, so confidently lock it in as one of your top Miami Super Bowl picks.

The model also has made the call against the spread and on the money line for Super Bowl LIV. It's also come up with the exact projected final score for this season-defining matchup

Super Bowl LIV odds

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1, 53.5)

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1, 53.5)