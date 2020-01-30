NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Proven model backing under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

Stylistically, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are quite different, but on Sunday, the two storied franchises will go head-to-head in the 2020 Super Bowl at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs prefer to air it out, while the 49ers rode Raheem Mostert to the tune of 220 yards and four touchdowns on the ground last time out. Vegas lists the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites after the 2020 Super Bowl spread opened at one, while the total is up to 54.5 latest 2020 Super Bowl odds.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and both teams could show new wrinkles in their schemes with two weeks to prepare for Super Bowl LIV. The full Super Bowl 54 odds and trends are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago.

The computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Super Bowl predictions are in.

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (54.5) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kansas City's offense has been as dominant as advertised so far this postseason, putting up 51 points and 434 yards on the Texans before hitting the Titans for 35 and 404. Meanwhile, the Niners have rushed for 471 yards in their two postseason wins and are averaging 32 points per game in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

However, with oddsmakers overcompensating for all that offense, Vegas is forgetting that both franchises also boast top-10 scoring defenses focused on disrupting the game with sacks and turnovers. The 49ers have forced five turnovers and recorded nine sacks in their two playoff wins while allowing just 15 points per game. And even though the Chiefs are allowing 27.5 points per game, they've recorded eight sacks of their own and are allowing a third down conversion rate of just 32 percent.

The model says the Chiefs and Niners combine for nearly five sacks and four forced turnovers in the 2020 Super Bowl. That's why it's calling for the under to hit in well over 50 percent of its 10,000 Super Bowl simulations.

Super Bowl LIV odds

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5, 54.5)

