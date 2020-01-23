NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Proven model loving under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

The 2020 Super Bowl will feature two of the league's most explosive offenses as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Chiefs are 14-4 in their last 18 meetings against NFC West opponents and finished the regular season as the sixth-ranked total offense, averaging 379.2 yards per game. The Niners, meanwhile, featured the league's second-ranked rushing offense during the regular season, averaging 144.1 yards.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The latest Super Bowl LIV odds list the Chiefs as one-point favorites, while the over-under is 54 after early action on the over. The current Super Bowl 54 odds are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (54) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Both teams finished the regular season with top-10 scoring defenses. The Chiefs gave up an average of 19.3 points per game during the regular season, while San Francisco allowed 19.4.

In addition, San Francisco is giving up just 15.0 points per game during the 2020 NFL Playoffs. And while Kansas City features an explosive offense with Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs scored a touchdown on fewer than 55 percent of their trips inside their opponent's 20-yard-line during the regular season. SportsLine's model is calling for the under to hit in well over 50 percent of simulations, so confidently lock it in as one of your top Super Bowl LIV picks.

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1, 54)

