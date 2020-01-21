NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Top model loving under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

It all comes down to this: the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers take on the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2. The current 2020 Super Bowl odds list the Chiefs as one-point favorites, down a half-point from where the spread opened, while the over-under is 54. Kansas City advanced to its first Super Bowl since 1970 by overwhelming the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns and added an electrifying 27-yard TD run.

Meanwhile, the Niners got a career-high 220-yard, four-touchdown rushing performance from Raheem Mostert to beat the Green Bay Packers and advance to Super Bowl LIV under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. The current Super Bowl 54 odds are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

Winning picks from a proven model

Super Bowl picks to target

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (54) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The under is 4-1 in San Francisco's last five playoff games.

San Francisco delivered a stifling defensive effort against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, holding Green Bay to just seven points through three quarters. The 49ers allowed just 62 rushing yards, sacked Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers three times, and intercepted him twice. Similarly, Kansas City stifled Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who had averaged 196 rushing yards in the Titans' Week 17 game and two playoff outings, to just 69 yards.

The model says Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws for under 250 yards and just two touchdowns against San Francisco's stout defense. SportsLine's model says Super Bowl 2020 stays below the total with a few points to spare as the under hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Super Bowl LIV odds

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1, 54)

