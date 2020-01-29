NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Top-rated model backing under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

One team played in the very first Super Bowl. The other redefined Super Bowl greatness for a generation. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers square off on Sunday, with the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds showing the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites after the line opened at one. Kansas City played in the very first Super Bowl against the Packers, and three years later won Super Bowl IV over the Vikings as a 13-point underdog.

San Francisco, which won its last world championship in 1995, is one victory away from a sixth Super Bowl crown. The 49ers won the NFC Championship by drilling the Green Bay Packers, 37-20, behind running back Raheem Mostert's career-high 220 yards and four touchdowns. The full Super Bowl 54 odds and trends are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It's on a 96-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently been and way up. Now, the computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Super Bowl predictions are in.

Super Bowl picks to target

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (54.5) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. While consistent money has driven up the total two full points, San Francisco and Kansas City possess defenses that the model says will keep the true total lower than Vegas thinks.

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa played nothing like a rookie in 2019, as he finished the regular season with 47 tackles, nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries. He then had six quarterback pressures and two sacks against the Vikings in the divisional round and added a sack against the Packers in the NFC title game. Bosa earned his first starting Pro Bowl nod and could take home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark is no slouch, either. He has piled up four sacks in the Chiefs' postseason run through the Texans and Titans to go with his eight sacks in the regular season. Bosa and Clark are two main reasons SportsLine's model sees this game staying below the total, as the under hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call against the spread and on the money line for Super Bowl LIV, saying one side covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. It's also come up with the exact projected final score for this season-defining matchup, so you need to see its NFL picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers. Head to SportsLine now to see its Super Bowl 2020 picks.

Super Bowl LIV odds

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5, 54.5)

Who should you back against the spread and on the money line in Super Bowl LIV? And what will the exact final score of Chiefs vs. 49ers be? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their 2020 Super Bowl NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.