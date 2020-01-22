NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Top-rated model loving under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

Historically, favorites have fared well on the NFL's biggest stage, covering in 28 Super Bowls, while underdogs have stayed within the spread 23 times with two pushes. But that trend has reversed recently, with underdogs covering in nine of the last 12. The San Francisco 49ers are going off as one-point underdogs in the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds, and they'll look to keep that rolling when they play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The 2020 Super Bowl line has already moved down half-a-point, while the over-under has risen from 52.5 to 54 ahead of kickoff on Sunday, Feb. 4. The current Super Bowl 54 odds are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (54) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Niners were tough on opposing offenses all season, ranking eighth in scoring defense (19.4 points per game) and second in total defense (281.8 yards per game). They've been even better during the 2020 NFL Playoffs, giving up just 15 points per game.

Kansas City, meanwhile, ranked seventh in scoring defense (19.2 points per game) during the regular season and gave up an average of just 11.5 points over the final six contests. With the total already rising 1.5 points from the opener, SportsLine's model has found plenty of value on the under, saying it hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Super Bowl LIV odds

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1, 54)

