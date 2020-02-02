NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Unbiased model backing under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

The 2020 Super Bowl is football's biggest stage. Thirty-two teams began the season with the dream of lifting the Lombardi Trophy, but just two teams remain in the hunt. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will battle on Sunday, and K.C. will end a 50-year drought without a Super Bowl appearance. With a win in Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco will tie New England and Pittsburgh for the most Super Bowl victories with six.

The latest 2020 Super Bowl odds list the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points now at 54 after the opening line was 52.5. The full Super Bowl 54 odds and trends are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It's on a 96-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently been and way up. Now, the computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Super Bowl predictions are in.

Super Bowl picks to target

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (54.5) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The model has taken into account that both teams feature explosive offenses. In fact, San Francisco finished the regular season with the second-ranked rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 144.1 yards per game on the ground.

Kansas City, meanwhile, featured one of the league's most potent passing attacks, averaging 281.1 yards per game through the air. Both teams also ranked in the top five in scoring offense, averaging over 28 points per game during the regular season.

However, the model has also factored in that both defenses held their opponents to under 20 points per game during the regular season. Kansas City finished the regular season ranked seventh in scoring defense, giving up just 19.3. The Chiefs' defense also allowed their opponents to score touchdowns just 51.5 percent of the time they were in the red zone. San Francisco, meanwhile, allowed its opponents an average of just 19.4 points per game.

SportsLine's projection model is calling for another productive day from both defenses, saying the two teams will combine for five sacks, which helps the Super Bowl LIV total stay below 54.5 points in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call against the spread and on the money line for Super Bowl LIV, saying one side covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. It's also come up with the exact projected final score for this season-defining matchup, so you need to see its NFL picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers. Head to SportsLine now to see its Super Bowl 2020 picks.

Super Bowl LIV odds

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5, 54)

Who should you back against the spread and on the money line in Super Bowl LIV? And what will the exact final score of Chiefs vs. 49ers be? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their 2020 Super Bowl NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.