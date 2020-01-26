NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Unbiased model loving under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

The 2020 Super Bowl kicks off from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Two teams looking to break extended title droughts will meet when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are making their first appearance in the big game in 50 years since winning Super Bowl IV, while the Niners will try to capture their sixth title and first since Super Bowl XXIX.

Both teams have dominated so far in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, with the 49ers winning their two 2020 NFL postseason games by an average of 17 points and the Chiefs winning theirs by an average of 15.5. Kansas City is a one-point favorite over San Francisco, tied for the tightest Super Bowl spread ever, while the over-under is 54.5 in the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds. The full Super Bowl 54 odds and trends are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (54.5) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. That total opened at 52.5, but has been steadily on the rise after San Francisco averaged 32 points during its playoff run and Kansas City averaged 43.

However, it's also worth noting that the 49ers' defense has been extremely stout, giving up just 15.0 points and 252.5 yards per game in wins over the Vikings and Packers while forcing five turnovers and generating nine sacks. Nick Bosa has three sacks so far in the NFL Playoffs 2020, while Richard Sherman has an interception in each game.

Kansas City's defense has also been disruptive off the edge with eight sacks in two playoff games. The Chiefs have allowed just 89.5 yards rushing per game in their wins over the Texans and Titans, limiting rushing champ Derrick Henry to just 3.6 yards per carry after he had averaged 5.9 yards per tote in two dominant postseason performances prior to that.

The model says the Niners' defense limits Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to just 247 yards passing, while Kansas City forces two San Francisco turnovers. That's why the model says the under hits well over 50 percent of the time on Super Bowl Sunday 2020.

Super Bowl LIV odds

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1, 54.5)

