Four quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but just one is slated to start in Week 1 of the NFL schedule. No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and a national championship at LSU and will be under center for the Bengals when they take on the visiting Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday. The other three QBs - Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love - will be in reserve roles. Burrow and the Bengals are three-point home underdogs in the latest Week 1 NFL odds from William Hill.

Will Burrow deliver immediate dividends in Cincinnati, or can Chargers starter Tyrod Taylor shine on the road in Week 1? And which Week 1 NFL spreads will provide the best value for your Week 1 NFL bets? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago.

It also enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 1 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 1

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Bears (+2.5) cover with room to spare on the road against the Lions. This line opened at Detroit -1.5, but has moved up 1.5 points since, creating even more value on Chicago.

The Bears struggled offensively, but ranked fourth in the league in scoring defense in 2019 (18.6) in 2019. Chicago is also 5-2-1 against the spread in its last eight meetings against Detroit and on a 9-4 run against the spread versus NFC North foes. SportsLine's model says Chicago covers in over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (42) also brings plenty of value because that hits well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: The 49ers (-7) cover as home favorites against the Cardinals. The 49ers have been dealing with unusual air conditions during the week of practice as a result of the California wildfires, but the game remains on the Week 1 NFL schedule. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2019, but San Francisco's real strength was a rushing attack that was second in the league at 144.1 yards per game.

Arizona invested in its offense during the offseason, landing receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a blockbuster trade with the Texans and giving him a two-year, $54.5-million extension. Quarterback Kyler Murray now has Hopkins and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald as targets in a passing game that was 24th in the NFL last season.

The Cardinals are 10-4-2 against the spread in their last 16 games as underdogs, while the 49ers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine Week 1 games. The under has hit in six straight Week 1 games for San Francisco, while the under is 8-2 in Arizona's last 10 September contests. SportsLine's model says that Garoppolo outshines Murray in passing yards and touchdowns, and that the 49ers cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (48) clears in more than 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

The model also has a strong pick for Tom Brady's debut with the Buccaneers against the Saints, and is calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard in an upset this week. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Week 1

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-7, 41.5)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 48)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 39.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers (+3, 47.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (+2.5, 49)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+5.5, 42)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-2.5, 42)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+8, 45)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 44.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (+3, 41.5)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-7, 48)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 47.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (+2, 51.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (+6, 46)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (+3, 41)