Two of the most exciting quarterbacks will be on full display when the 2020 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs begin their quest to repeat as champions against Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans. Thursday's thrilling matchup is followed by 13 games on Sunday, including intriguing divisional rivalries like Saints vs. Buccaneers. Browns vs. Ravens and Packers vs. Vikings.

The Chiefs enter Thursday's showdown as 9.5-point favorites according to the latest Week 1 NFL odds from William Hill. The Saints, meanwhile, are 3.5-point home favorites against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Week 1 NFL bets are rolling in as the action approaches, but what are the best values in the latest NFL spreads? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 1

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Patriots (-6) cover with room to spare at home in a divisional matchup against the Miami Dolphins. With Tom Brady now in Tampa Bay, head coach Bill Belichick will turn to Cam Newton to lead New England's offense. Newton is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels should find creative ways to take advantage of the former NFL MVP's talents.

Plus, the Patriots have dominated the Dolphins at home in recent years. In fact, New England is 10-1 in its last 11 games against Miami at home. SportsLine's model projects that New England will hold the Dolphins to just 18 points as the Patriots cover well over 50 percent of the time. The over (43) also hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: The Baltimore Ravens (-8) cover at home against the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore was the AFC's top team during the regular season last year, but was bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Titans. They're motivated to take the next step in 2020 as reigning MVP Lamar Jackson begins his second full season under center.

Baltimore also added to its elite rushing attack by drafting J.K. Dobbins, who will join Mark Ingram in the backfield. The Ravens cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (48.5) clears almost 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 1

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 54)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-6, 43)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-8, 48.5)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 39.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers (+2.5, 47.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (+1.5, 49)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+6, 43)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-3, 43.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5, 45)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 46)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (+3, 44)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-7, 49)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 49.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (+2.5, 51.)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (+4.5, 47.5)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-1.5, 41)