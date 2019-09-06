NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Advanced computer model loving Browns, Buccaneers

Several quarterbacks will be challenged during Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season. Super Bowl winning quarterback Nick Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars will host Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs as 3.5-point home underdogs in the latest Week 1 NFL odds. Out West, rookie quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (+2.5) are also going off as home underdogs against the Detroit Lions, while the Indianapolis Colts and Jacoby Brissett, filling in for the retired Andrew Luck, are getting 6.5 points on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, one of the largest NFL lines of the week. Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins (+6.5 vs. Baltimore) and Case Keenum and the Redskins (+10 at Philadelphia) are also sizable underdogs in the current Week 1 NFL spreads. Are oddsmakers undervaluing any of these quarterbacks? And which NFL odds should you target? With new players under center and plenty of high-profile stars changing teams, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in any Week 1 NFL picks of your own.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It nailed its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, finishing the season on a sizzling 16-6 run. For the year, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks (20-8 against the spread), extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 1 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Browns (-5.5) live up to the hype and cover against the Titans in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield accounts for almost 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, while new acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. records six catches for nearly 100 yards. The Titans enter the 2019 season with questions at quarterback, as Marcus Mariota has struggled with accuracy and durability. They only covered in two of their last seven games in 2018, and will also be without All-Pro offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (suspension). The Browns cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (45.5) hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: the Buccaneers (-1.5) cover at home against the 49ers in a 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday matchup from Raymond James Stadium.

The Niners are a popular bounce-back candidate after Jimmy Garoppolo's torn ACL sent them spiraling to a 4-12 campaign in 2018. But while Garoppolo should help stabilize the offense, there are still plenty of questions about who the go-to running back and receiver will be. Tevin Coleman joins the team after backing up Devonta Freeman in Atlanta, but the Niners also have Matt Breida, who rushed for over 800 yards a year ago. The 49ers also finished in the bottom half of the league in total defense last season.

The Buccaneers open a new era under coach Bruce Arians, the architect of some of the league's most prolific offenses in 2015 and 2016 when he was with the Cardinals. SportsLine's model says Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston throws for almost 300 yards as Tampa Bay covers in over 50 percent of simulations. The model is also calling for 52 total points, clearing the over-under (51) by one.

The model also has a strong pick for Patriots vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.



Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 47.5)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-10, 45)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3, 40.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (+6.5, 38.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 52)

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5.5, 45.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers (+1.5, 50)

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-9.5, 44)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 44.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5, 51)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 46.5)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7, 45.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-5.5, 49)

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7, 52.5)

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (+2, 42.5)