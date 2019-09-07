NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Advanced computer model loving Browns, Saints

The Oakland Raiders stunned the NFL on Saturday by releasing prized offseason acquisition Antonio Brown. The seven-time Pro Bowler and general manager Mike Mayock got into in a verbal altercation after Mayock and the Raiders fined him. Then, Brown asked for a release on Instagram and was cut several hours later. Brown's saga has sent shock waves through Vegas, altering the latest NFL odds for Week 1. The Raiders opened as 2.5-point favorites over Denver, but after news broke recently about Brown's possible suspension, the line shifted all the way to Denver -2, where it remained after his outright release. Raiders vs. Broncos, the second half of a Monday Night Football double-header, has one of the tightest NFL lines of the week. The latest Week 1 NFL odds also show movement in Rams vs. Panthers on Sunday. Los Angeles opened as a three-point favorite over Carolina, but the line has since dropped to -1.5, another one of the tight Week 1 NFL spreads. Whether you're thinking about making a selection on one of these games or looking elsewhere in the NFL odds for value, be sure to see the Week 1 NFL picks and predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It nailed its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, finishing the season on a sizzling 16-6 run. For the year, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks (20-8 against the spread), extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 1 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Browns (-5.5) live up to the hype and cover against the Titans in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield accounts for almost 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, while new acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. records six catches for nearly 100 yards. The Titans enter the 2019 season with questions at quarterback, as Marcus Mariota has struggled with accuracy and durability. They only covered in two of their last seven games in 2018, and will also be without All-Pro offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (suspension). The Browns cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (45.5) hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: Drew Brees and the Saints (-7) cover at home against Deshaun Watson and the Texans.

The Saints have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFC the past few seasons. In fact, New Orleans has won 25 games the last two years and is nearly unbeatable at home. Over their last 18 home games, including the playoffs, the Saints are 15-3 and have outscored their opponents by an average of 8.5 points. Their ability to light up the scoreboard makes the Saints a tough out in the Superdome. Last season, the Saints averaged over 375 yards of total offense and 31.5 points per game, which ranked third in the NFL.

The Saints are also 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games against the AFC South, and SportsLine's model is projecting New Orleans to cruise to another victory in Week 1. Led by almost 300 yards passing from Drew Brees and 97 receiving yards from Michael Thomas, the Saints cover in over 50 percent of simulations in a surprising defensive battle that goes under the total (52.5) almost 60 percent of the time.

