NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Proven computer model loving Browns, Jets

Week 1 of the 2019 NFL schedule is officially upon us, and there are plenty of headlines to follow. Sunday Night Football features a high-flying showdown between the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are now without All Pro running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown. Ben Roethlisberger and company are 5.5-point underdogs in the latest NFL odds, down from an open of six. The largest spread this week, and one of the largest NFL lines we'll see all season, belongs to Eagles vs. Redskins. Philadelphia and a healthy Carson Wentz are 10-point favorites in the current NFL odds, up a point-and-a-half from the opener. The over-under stands at 45 in that game, down from 46.5. With so much at stake in Week 1 and teams largely at full strength, you'll want to see the top NFL picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine before locking in any NFL predictions.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 1 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Browns (-5.5) live up to the hype and cover against the Titans in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield accounts for almost 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, while new acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. records six catches for nearly 100 yards. The Titans enter the 2019 season with questions at quarterback, as Marcus Mariota has struggled with accuracy and durability. They only covered in two of their last seven games in 2018, and will also be without All-Pro offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (suspension). The Browns cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (45.5) hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: the Jets (-3) cover at home against the Bills in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from MetLife Stadium. The Jets turned to rookie quarterback Sam Darnold last season, and his play was uneven as the Jets finished 4-12. However, Darnold now has a year of experience under his belt and the Jets invested in Bell to ensure that defenses can't simply focus on harassing the quarterback every game.

On defense, the addition of Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 overall pick gives the Jets an extremely capable defensive line that should free up linebacker C.J. Mosley to make plays at the line of scrimmage. With Darnold showing improvement late in the season (63.4 percent completion rate for 761 yards and five touchdowns without an interception in the final three games), look for the offseason changes the Jets have made to pay off quickly. The model says the Jets cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can also back the over (41), which hits 55 percent of the time.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below



Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3, 46.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 47.5)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-10, 45.5)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3, 41)

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (+7, 37.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 52)

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5.5, 45.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers (+2.5, 50)

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-9.5, 44)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 44.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (PK, 50.5)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 47)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7, 45)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-5.5, 50)

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7, 52.5)

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (PK, 43.5)