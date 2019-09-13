NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Chargers, Patriots

We're entering Week 2 of the 2019 NFL schedule and the Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off a come-from-behind victory over the Washington Redskins. After falling behind 17-0 early, Carson Wentz and DeSean Jackson hooked up for a pair of long touchdowns to dig Philadelphia out of the hole and grab a critical early-season divisional win. The victory, which failed to cover one of the largest NFL spreads of the week, also bailed many players out of their NFL survivor pools. Now, the Eagles will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football as two-point favorites in the latest Week 2 NFL odds. Meanwhile, the Cowboys, their chief competition in the NFC East, are 5.5-point road favorites over the Redskins this week, with the total set at 46.5. And at the Meadowlands, the NFL odds for Monday Night Football have changed dramatically with word that Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will sit with mono. The Browns opened as 2.5-point favorites, one of the tightest NFL lines of the week, but the number has since ballooned to 6.5. Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks, listen to the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 2 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 2 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Patriots (-18.5) cover the largest spread of Week 2 in a win over the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, avenging their stunning 34-33 loss to Miami last December.

The Patriots surged to the top of the 2020 Super Bowl odds with a dominant 33-3 win over the Steelers in Week 1. And they'll only get stronger with the addition of wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is set to play in Week 2. The Dolphins, meanwhile, looked like perhaps the worst team in the NFL in a 59-10 loss to the Ravens in Week 1. The Pats cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, according to the model, while there's also value on the Over (48.5) because the model is projecting 49 total points.

Another one of the Week 2 NFL picks from the model: the Chargers cover as 2.5-point road favorites against the Lions on Sunday.

The Chargers had to survive a scare from the Andrew Luck-less Colts in Week 1, but went on to win 30-24 in overtime and pushed as six-point favorites. Now, they'll visit a Lions squad that tied the upstart Cardinals last week as three-point favorites.

Despite Chargers running back Melvin Gordon holding out, backups Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson had no problem carrying the load. Ekeler had 154 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, while Jackson had 61 total yards on seven touches. Meanwhile, quarterback Philip Rivers threw for 333 yards and three scores, with wide receiver Keenan Allen hauling in eight passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

On Sunday, that high-powered offense will take on a Lions defense that gave up 387 yards to Arizona's experimental offense in Week 1. With Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram both recording sacks in Week 1, the model says the Chargers cover the spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can also back the under (47.5), which hits nearly 60 percent of the time.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3, 43.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions (+2.5, 47.5)

Buffalo Bills at New York Giants (+1.5, 44)

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13, 46.5)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (+18.5, 48.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (+5.5, 46.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8.5, 43.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 47)

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5, 45.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3, 43)

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (+7, 53.5)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-2, 52)

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos (+2.5, 40)

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (+2, 52.5)

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets (+6.5, 44)